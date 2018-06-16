Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd (FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Frontline posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 47.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Frontline from $5.70 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline traded down $0.18, hitting $5.48, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 855,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.81. Frontline has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

