Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GoPro reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.26 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.90% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Vetr upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in GoPro by 958.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 4,803,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.24. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

