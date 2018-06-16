Brokerages Expect Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10,954.62% and a negative net margin of 230.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KERX. ValuEngine cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,719,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,692,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 355.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 333,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 260,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KERX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.01. 2,652,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,524. The stock has a market cap of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

