Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. Polaris Industries reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $130.63. 929,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,427. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

