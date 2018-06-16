Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

FLOW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 6,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,812. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

In other news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 24.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 11,207.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2,103.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

