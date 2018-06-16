Brokerages Set $33.00 Price Target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JEF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Group LLC and its subsidiaries operate as a securities and investment banking firm. The Company operates in two business segments: Capital Markets segment consists of the Company’s securities and commodities trading activities and its investment banking activities, and Asset Management segment includes asset management activities and related services.

