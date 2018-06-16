Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein (AB) PT at $29.50

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. 6,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,242. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,072,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,903.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.