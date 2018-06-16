Brokerages Set Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Price Target at $3.86

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,175. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,281,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,835,550 shares of company stock worth $4,670,194. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,535,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Antares Pharma by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

