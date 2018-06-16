Brokerages Set Arsanis Inc (ASNS) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arsanis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Arsanis opened at $17.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arsanis has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $28.69.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.30. research analysts forecast that Arsanis will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arsanis during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arsanis during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

