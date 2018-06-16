Brokerages Set Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) PT at $25.67

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

AY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,518. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $225.27 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

