Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target at $124.56

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $122.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

CASY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 514,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $95.18 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $148,492.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,749,000 after buying an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,447,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,082,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,268,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,156,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 574,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

