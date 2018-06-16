Brokerages Set China Lodging Group, Ltd (HTHT) Price Target at $44.60

China Lodging Group, Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. T.H. Capital set a $43.75 target price on China Lodging Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded China Lodging Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded China Lodging Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on China Lodging Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on China Lodging Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

China Lodging Group traded up $0.06, hitting $47.90, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,607,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. China Lodging Group has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.70.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. China Lodging Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that China Lodging Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

China Lodging Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

