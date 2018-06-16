Brokerages Set Chubb Ltd (CB) PT at $161.50

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chubb traded up $1.29, reaching $133.52, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,848,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $128.82 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

