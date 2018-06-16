Brokerages Set Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Price Target at $135.14

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

NYSE XEC traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

