Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of CL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.73. 9,744,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,713. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,401,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,683. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Investments LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

