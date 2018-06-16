Brokerages Set Convergys (CVG) PT at $26.25

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of CVG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.99. 19,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,008. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Convergys has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.28 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that Convergys will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

