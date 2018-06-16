Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Price Target at $33.43

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox opened at $29.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.