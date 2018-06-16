Brokerages Set Fastenal (FAST) Price Target at $54.40

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.31 per share, with a total value of $35,217.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $52.82. 1,487,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,892. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.