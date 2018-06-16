Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Target Price at $3.80

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 130,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 542,079 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy traded down $0.09, hitting $1.68, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 2,705,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.54. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

