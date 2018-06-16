Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIA. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Gaia opened at $18.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gaia has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. equities analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gaia by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

