Brokerages Set Keyera Corp (KEY) PT at $43.09

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. GMP Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 353,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,118. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$31.20 and a twelve month high of C$42.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$900.50 million. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

