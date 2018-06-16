Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions, LLC (LIND) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions, LLC (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,418.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions opened at $12.51 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of -0.31.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

