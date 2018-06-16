Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Target Price at $64.20

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in Paychex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Paychex traded up $0.90, reaching $66.48, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,269,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,038. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

