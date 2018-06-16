Brokerages Set Philips (PHIA) Target Price at $36.04

Shares of Philips (AMS:PHIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.04 ($42.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.60 ($42.38) price target on shares of Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on shares of Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on shares of Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Philips stock traded up €0.97 ($1.15) on Monday, hitting €32.72 ($38.95). 4,210,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.43) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($43.00).

About Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

