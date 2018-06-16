Brokerages Set PRA Group (PRAA) PT at $40.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PRA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $38,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 13,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $545,112.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,357 shares of company stock valued at $694,552 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group traded up $0.05, reaching $40.40, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 183,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,926. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.42.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

