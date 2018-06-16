Brokerages Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Price Target at $4.12

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.12.

SNSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SNSS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 594.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

