Brokerages Set Synthomer (SYNT) PT at $508.89

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 580 ($7.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.65) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Calum MacLean sold 104,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.35), for a total value of £496,091.86 ($665,627.08). Also, insider Steve Bennett sold 77,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £386,080.20 ($518,019.86).

Synthomer traded up GBX 3 ($0.04), hitting GBX 531 ($7.12), on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 382,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 452.51 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

