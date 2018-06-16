Brokerages Set Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Price Target at $3.33

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Vascular Biogenics opened at $2.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -1.69.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

