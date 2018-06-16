Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Price Target at $97.83

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Raymond William Ferris bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,424.00. Also, Director Gillian Winckler bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$83.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,505.00.

West Fraser Timber traded down C$0.28, reaching C$85.85, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 696,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,522. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$58.26 and a 52-week high of C$97.99.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

