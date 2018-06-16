Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight Capital set a C$140.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.17.

Shares of CM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$115.17. 2,464,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,121. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$103.84 and a 12-month high of C$124.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

