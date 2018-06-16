Brokers Set Expectations for Newfield Exploration Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Newfield Exploration in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. KLR Group raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

NFX traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 4,742,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,969. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,560.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 9.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

