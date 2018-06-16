Analysts Offer Predictions for Experian PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Experian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Experian traded down $0.18, reaching $24.92, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 32,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,220. Experian has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Experian’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

