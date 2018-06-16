Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners traded down $0.33, hitting $40.64, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 48,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,664. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,921.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

