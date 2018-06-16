Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF) Position Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 76,908 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 66,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th.

There is no company description available for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund.

