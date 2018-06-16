Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 316,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.75 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

