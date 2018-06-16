Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -296.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 406.5%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.20. 131,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.78, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.