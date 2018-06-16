Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, May 25th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKL. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 1,081,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,805. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 18.90%. equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 156.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 118.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 365,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.