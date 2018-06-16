Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) Director Purchases C$17,490.00 in Stock

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) Director Bruce William Gowan purchased 1,000 shares of Magellan Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,490.00.

Magellan Aerospace opened at C$17.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Magellan Aerospace Corp has a 12 month low of C$16.53 and a 12 month high of C$21.90.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of C$244.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine and aero structure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United Sates, and Europe. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

