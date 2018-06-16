Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,023,000 after buying an additional 85,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 764,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,988. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.27%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

