Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 32,534 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,032,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,316,000 after buying an additional 1,902,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,274,000 after buying an additional 712,261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,744,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,509,000 after buying an additional 496,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 398,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

