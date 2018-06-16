Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 675,267 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,187,000 after buying an additional 506,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,396,000 after buying an additional 354,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $466,881.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,919 shares of company stock worth $90,089,624. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix traded down $0.89, reaching $391.98, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 13,569,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $398.86. The company has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 313.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

