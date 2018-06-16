Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Sells $69,030.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $69,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 20th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $52,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $47,025.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology traded down $1.39, reaching $55.16, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 492,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,602. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCMD. Northland Securities lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

