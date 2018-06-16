Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $959.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $56.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $155,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.