Budbo (CRYPTO:BUBO) Price Hits $0.0276

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Budbo has a total market cap of $0.00 and $9,114.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Budbo has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Budbo token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00580764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00243190 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00092178 BTC.

Budbo Profile

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

