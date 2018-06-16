Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $8,573,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $25,441,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,222,709 shares of company stock worth $2,374,248,366. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $195.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $146.37 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $571.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

