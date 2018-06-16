Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Receives GBX 1,453.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,593.60 ($21.22).

BUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.75) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.44) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.31) to GBX 1,747 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Burford Capital traded up GBX 6 ($0.08), reaching GBX 1,586 ($21.12), on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 174,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,459.40 ($19.43). The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Christopher Bogart sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.97), for a total value of £59,400,000 ($79,084,010.12).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

