Burlington Stores (BURL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.

Burlington Stores opened at $154.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $1,738,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,790,126. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

