Bytecent Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00008914 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecent has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Bytecent has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $9,881.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent (CRYPTO:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,177,532 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

