Bytom (BTM) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bytom has a total market cap of $569.20 million and $75.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00008668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, Fatbtc and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01490840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007507 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014599 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 tokens. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, OEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, EXX, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEx, Fatbtc, RightBTC, CoinEgg, Lbank, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

