C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,945 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,472,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,630,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,815,000 after acquiring an additional 232,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

